Anthropic’s Claude gains computer control as AI starts running your screen

Anthropic gives Claude the ability to perform tasks on your computer, such as opening files, using a web browser or running developer tools. The company has announced updates to Claude Code and Claude Cowork tools, giving Claude expanded capabilities to act independently on a user's behalf.

Anthropic’s Claude AI handle on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post announcing the updates. It said, “You can now enable Claude to use your computer to complete tasks. It opens your apps, navigates your browser, fills in spreadsheets—anything you'd do sitting at your desk,” the company said.

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You can now enable Claude to use your computer to complete tasks.



It opens your apps, navigates your browser, fills in spreadsheets—anything you'd do sitting at your desk.



Research preview in Claude Cowork and Claude Code, macOS only. pic.twitter.com/sVymgmtEMI — Claude (@claudeai) March 23, 2026

How Claude operates your computer

When Claude’s computer-control feature is enabled, it will use the connectors for supported apps like Google Workspace or Slack to complete a task. But if a connector is not available, it will look for a workaround and still be able to execute the assigned task.

It carefully executes each step, with the users getting notifications before any critical actions. They can also monitor the actions in real time or review the results once the task is complete. Therefore, rather than just being an AI chatbot, Claude can actually perform tasks and handle an entire workflow from start to finish on the user’s behalf.

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Anthropic said, “It can point, click, and navigate like you would to do everything from opening and editing files to handling complex software tasks. And with Dispatch, you can instruct Claude from your phone.”

However, to use this feature, users must update both the Claude Desktop and mobile apps and pair them together for seamless task execution.

Computer use on Claude will initially be available to Claude Pro and Claude Max subscribers on macOS. As of now, the feature is currently being tested in research preview as the company continue to get feedback on how the feature is working.

The company also plans to bring the AI feature support to Windows x64 in future updates.