Apple back-to-school sale 2024 in India: Discounts on iPad, MacBook and free AirPods and Apple Pencil

Apple enthusiasts enrolled in higher education and dedicated educators in India have a reason to celebrate. Apple's highly anticipated Back to School sale has officially begun, offering a golden opportunity to upgrade tech at a lower cost. The sale, which commenced on June 20th, will continue until September 20th, giving students and teachers ample time to take advantage of these attractive deals.

Related Articles

Discounts Galore and Free AirPods to Sweeten the Deal

This year, Apple is pulling out all the stops to make its Back to School sale irresistible. Students and educators can enjoy significant discounts on popular products like the powerful iPad Air and iPad Pro, both powered by Apple's latest M2 and M4 chipsets, respectively. For those seeking a laptop upgrade, the sleek MacBook Air, available with either the M2 or the all-new M3 chip, is also on offer, alongside the professional-grade MacBook Pro featuring the potent M3 chip. Even the stylish iMac (2023) with the M3 chipset and the compact yet capable Mac mini (2023) with the M2 chip are included in the sale.

But wait, there's more! Apple is adding an extra layer of excitement to the sale by offering free AirPods (3rd Generation) with select purchases. That's right, buy a qualifying MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, or Mac mini, and enjoy the seamless audio experience of AirPods, completely free! Additionally, iPad Air buyers can snag a complimentary Apple Pencil, while those opting for the iPad Pro receive a free Apple Pencil Pro – perfect tools for note-taking, drawing, and unleashing creativity.

Here’s a Detailed Look at the Back-to-School Deals

iPad Air (2024): Prices for the 11-inch variant start at Rs. 54,990, while the 13-inch model starts at Rs. 74,990. Both sizes are available in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular options, and each purchase comes with a free Apple Pencil (valued at Rs. 6,900).

iPad Pro (2024): The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs. 89,900, and the 13-inch model starts at Rs. 1,19,900, with both offering Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants. A free Apple Pencil Pro (worth Rs. 10,900) sweetens the deal even further.

MacBook Air: Prices for the M2-powered MacBook Air start at Rs. 89,990, while the new M3 models start at Rs. 1,04,900. Apple is throwing in a pair of free AirPods (3rd Generation) with every MacBook Air purchase, a value of Rs. 19,900.

MacBook Pro (2023): The 14-inch model starts at Rs. 1,58,900, and the 16-inch model at Rs. 2,29,900. Like the MacBook Air, each MacBook Pro purchase also includes a free pair of AirPods (3rd Generation).

iMac (2023) and Mac mini (2023): The iMac (2023) starts at Rs. 1,29,900, and the Mac mini (2023) starts at Rs. 49,900. Both devices come with a free set of AirPods (3rd Generation) as a bonus.