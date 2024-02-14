Apple dominates smartphone market with seven out of top ten best-selling models in 2023

In a report by Canalys, Apple emerged as a dominant force in the global smartphone market in 2023, securing seven positions in the top ten best-selling smartphones. The iPhone 14 Pro Max led with 34 million units shipped, followed by the iPhone 15 Pro Max at 33 million.

Four of the top ten were Apple's premium models, reinforcing the demand for the latest iPhones. The iPhone 15 Pro sold 21 million units, and the iPhone 15 sold 17 million. The 2021 iPhone 13 also performed well, selling over 20 million units in 2023. Samsung's Galaxy A14 4G was the third best-selling smartphone globally, with 21 million units sold, due to its affordability.

Two other A-Series devices, the Galaxy A54 5G and the A14 5G, sold 20 million and 19 million units respectively. Canalys Research Analyst, Chris Jones, noted the high demand for advanced iPhones and the success of Samsung's affordable A-Series.

Apple also surpassed Samsung in total shipments in 2023, with 234.6 million units compared to Samsung's 226.6 million, marking the first time since 2008. In India, Apple saw a 50% year-on-year growth in Q4 2023, shipping nearly 3 million iPhone models.