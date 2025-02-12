Apple renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America following Trump's executive order

Apple has renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in its Maps app, following an executive order by US President Donald Trump on his first day in office. The update aligns with the US government's official map changes. While Google Maps already reflected the change, other services like Bing Maps and MapQuest have not yet updated.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the update will initially be available to users in the US on Tuesday, with a global rollout to follow. Apple's Maps app is commonly used on devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and recently introduced a web version to compete with Google Maps.

The renaming has sparked varied reactions. Republican lawmakers applauded Google for its swift update and criticized Apple for its delay, with US Representative Greg Steube commenting on Facebook that Apple is "still lost at sea."

However, the decision has faced backlash, with many users accusing Google of yielding to political pressure. Mexico's government has also voiced strong opposition, stating that the US cannot unilaterally rename a water body shared by both countries.

Since Trump's election, top tech executives, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google's Sundar Pichai, have been seen attending events with the president, such as his inauguration.