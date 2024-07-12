Apple has a solution for troubled parents who don't want to give smartphones to their children

Apple is offering a new option for parents hesitant to give their children smartphones. On Wednesday, the global website of the tech giant launched a new campaign for its Apple Watch, highlighting features designed specifically for kids. The new website promotes the Apple Watch as "a great call for kids," showcasing how parents can stay connected with their children without the need for a smartphone.



According to Apple, the Apple Watch has various capabilities important for kids, including easy calling and texting, location tracking, and activity monitoring. The site claims the device can offer more independence for them. And peace of mind the parent. This suite of features, previously known as "Family Setup," is now called "Apple Watch For Your Kids" in US. Apple is specifically targeting the cellular version of the watch for this use case. However, the benefits are available to users in India under the Family Setup.

Launched in 2020, the Family Setup feature allows parents to configure and manage a child's Apple Watch from their own iPhone. Apple has since introduced options to disable notifications during school hours and released the affordable Apple Watch SE.

With Family Setup, someone in your family who doesn't have their own iPhone can still use an Apple Watch. They can make phone calls, send messages, and share their location with you. Once you've set up the watch for them, you can use your iPhone to control some of the watch's features.

Apple highlights the benefits of a watch over a smartphone, such as providing essential connectivity without the distractions of social media and games. The impact of smartphones on young children has often been debated among policymakers and academicians.