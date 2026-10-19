Apple HomeView may get a 360-degree robotic arm and 9-inch display: What it means for smart homes

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Apple HomeView could feature a 360-degree robotic arm

According to Gurman's report, Apple is developing an upgraded HomeView under the codename J595. The device could feature a roughly 9-inch screen, up from the current model's 7-inch display, mounted on a motorised robotic arm that can rotate 360 degrees.

The proposed device is also expected to use voice recognition to identify the person speaking and turn towards them. This could help users interact with Siri or participate in video calls while moving around shared spaces such as kitchens and living rooms.

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Gurman says the upgraded model could arrive in 2027 or 2028. Apple has not officially announced the device, so its specifications and launch plans may change.

Could a moving display make a difference at home?

The reported upgrade addresses a practical limitation of stationary smart displays, and you may need to reposition or adjust the screen to interact comfortably with it. A display that turns toward its speaker could make video calls and voice interactions more convenient, especially in rooms where people move around often.

However, the real test will be whether the mechanism adds everyday value enough to justify its cost. Apple's existing HomeView was announced on October 13, features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display and an A18 chip, and is priced at ₹39,900 in India. It is scheduled to become available on November 13.

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A more advanced model could give Apple a way to differentiate its smart-home offering, but its appeal will ultimately depend on how well the moving display works in real-world use