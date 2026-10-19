Apple's next four Fridays could bring a foldable iPhone, touchscreen MacBook and more

MUST READ | Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook could arrive in November with OLED display, but there’s a catch

iPhone Duo and HomePod mini 2 lead the rollout

The first two Fridays will focus on Apple's smartphone and smart-home lineup. The iPhone Duo, Apple's foldable smartphone, is scheduled to launch on October 23. Pre-orders began on October 16, according to Apple's official announcement.

Advertisement

On October 30, the HomePod mini 2 is expected to reach customers. The refreshed smart speaker is part of Apple's broader push to update its home-device portfolio, alongside the company's new smart-home hub and Apple TV hardware.

DON'T MISS | iPhone Duo pre-orders: Delivery dates shift to January 2027 within minutes

Touchscreen MacBook could be the biggest November launch

November 6 could be the most important date for Mac buyers. Tom's Guide citing Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, reports that Apple could release OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro models, an M6-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro, an M6 iMac and an OLED iPad mini 8 around this date. The devices could be announced on October 27 or 28.

The touchscreen MacBook Pro stands out because it could introduce touch controls and OLED display technology to Apple's laptop lineup. However, the launch date and specifications are still unconfirmed.

Advertisement

The four-Friday stretch could conclude on November 13, when the HomeView smart-home hub and fourth-generation Apple TV 4K are scheduled to become available. Both products have already been announced.

The schedule offers you several opportunities to consider an Apple upgrade over the coming weeks. However, those waiting for the new MacBook or iPad should wait for Apple's official announcements before deciding to buy.