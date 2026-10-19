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Apple's next four Fridays could bring a foldable iPhone, touchscreen MacBook and more

Apple's next four Fridays could bring a foldable iPhone, touchscreen MacBook and more

Apple's busy product calendar could stretch across four consecutive Fridays, bringing a foldable iPhone, refreshed smart-home devices and a major MacBook upgrade.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 11:15 AM IST
Apple's next four Fridays could bring a foldable iPhone, touchscreen MacBook and moreApple could spread its iPhone, Mac, iPad and smart-home launches across four Fridays this year.

Apple could be heading into one of its busiest product-release periods of the year, with new devices expected to arrive across four consecutive Fridays between October 23 and November 13. The schedule includes the iPhone Duo, a refreshed HomePod mini, new Mac and iPad models, and updated smart-home hardware.

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According to MacRumors, the sequence depends on the expected November 6 release of new Macs and an iPad mini, following announcements that could take place on October 27 or 28. While some dates have been announced, the full schedule isn't an official Apple launch calendar. The biggest expected update could be the touchscreen MacBook Pro, which would mark a major shift in Apple's traditional laptop design.

MUST READ | Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook could arrive in November with OLED display, but there’s a catch

iPhone Duo and HomePod mini 2 lead the rollout

The first two Fridays will focus on Apple's smartphone and smart-home lineup. The iPhone Duo, Apple's foldable smartphone, is scheduled to launch on October 23. Pre-orders began on October 16, according to Apple's official announcement.

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On October 30, the HomePod mini 2 is expected to reach customers. The refreshed smart speaker is part of Apple's broader push to update its home-device portfolio, alongside the company's new smart-home hub and Apple TV hardware.

DON'T MISS | iPhone Duo pre-orders: Delivery dates shift to January 2027 within minutes

Touchscreen MacBook could be the biggest November launch

November 6 could be the most important date for Mac buyers. Tom's Guide citing Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, reports that Apple could release OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro models, an M6-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro, an M6 iMac and an OLED iPad mini 8 around this date. The devices could be announced on October 27 or 28.

The touchscreen MacBook Pro stands out because it could introduce touch controls and OLED display technology to Apple's laptop lineup. However, the launch date and specifications are still unconfirmed.

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The four-Friday stretch could conclude on November 13, when the HomeView smart-home hub and fourth-generation Apple TV 4K are scheduled to become available. Both products have already been announced.

The schedule offers you several opportunities to consider an Apple upgrade over the coming weeks. However, those waiting for the new MacBook or iPad should wait for Apple's official announcements before deciding to buy.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 11:15 AM IST
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