Apple HomeView vs Google Nest Hub: Why does Apple’s smart display cost nearly 5 times more?

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Display, AI and features

Apple HomeView features a 7-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen with a 1,088 × 1,088-pixel resolution, 220ppi, True Tone and brightness ranging from 0.3 to 500 nits. Powered by the A18 chip, it supports Siri AI and Apple Intelligence, alongside a 12MP Center Stage camera for FaceTime calls. It also offers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, Thread connectivity and environmental sensors. HomeView can recognise up to six users, personalise their home screens, support AirPlay multi-room audio and display nine compatible security camera feeds simultaneously. Its tabletop version includes two full-range drivers, a woofer and passive radiators.

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Google’s Nest Hub (2nd Gen), has a 7-inch LCD touchscreen with a 1,024 × 600-pixel resolution, a 43.5mm speaker driver and a 1.9GHz quad-core processor. Google’s current specifications list Gemini for Home, along with Voice Match, three microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, Chromecast, Thread and Matter compatibility. It also features Soli radar-based gesture controls, Ambient EQ, a temperature sensor and Sleep Sensing, which tracks sleep-related movement and sounds without a wearable.

Apple HomeView vs Google Nest Hub: Price in India

Apple HomeView costs ₹39,900 for both tabletop and wall-mounted models. Pre-orders are open, with sales beginning November 13, 2026. The tabletop version weighs 952g and comes in four colours. Google’s Nest Hub (2nd Gen), meanwhile, weighs 558g, launched at ₹7,999. Current prices and availability vary by retailer.

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HomeView offers newer hardware and deeper Apple integration, while Nest Hub remains a lower-cost option for everyday smart home controls.