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Apple HomeView vs Google Nest Hub: Why does Apple’s smart display cost nearly 5 times more?

Apple HomeView vs Google Nest Hub: Why does Apple’s smart display cost nearly 5 times more?

Both devices offer smart home controls, entertainment and voice assistance, but differences in hardware, personalisation and connectivity could influence which one makes more sense for your home and budget.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 6:15 AM IST
Apple HomeView vs Google Nest Hub: Why does Apple’s smart display cost nearly 5 times more?Apple HomeView and Google Nest Hub compared on price, display, AI and smart home features.(Photo:Apple/Google)

Apple’s newly launched HomeView is taking on Google’s Nest Hub (2nd Gen) in the smart display segment, but there is a significant difference in their pricing. Apple has introduced its HomeView in India at ₹39,900, while Google’s Nest Hub (2nd Gen) was launched in 2022 at ₹7,999. Based on their stated prices, Apple’s device costs nearly five times as much. Both feature a 7-inch touchscreen and offer voice assistance, entertainment, and connected home controls.

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However, Apple brings newer hardware, a built-in camera and advanced personalisation features, while Google offers a more affordable alternative with sleep tracking and gesture controls. So, what exactly separates the two, and which features matter when choosing a smart display?

MUST READ | Apple HomePod mini 2 vs Google Nest Mini 2: Apple offers Siri AI, Google brings ultrasound sensing

Display, AI and features

Apple HomeView features a 7-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen with a 1,088 × 1,088-pixel resolution, 220ppi, True Tone and brightness ranging from 0.3 to 500 nits. Powered by the A18 chip, it supports Siri AI and Apple Intelligence, alongside a 12MP Center Stage camera for FaceTime calls. It also offers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, Thread connectivity and environmental sensors. HomeView can recognise up to six users, personalise their home screens, support AirPlay multi-room audio and display nine compatible security camera feeds simultaneously. Its tabletop version includes two full-range drivers, a woofer and passive radiators.

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Google’s Nest Hub (2nd Gen), has a 7-inch LCD touchscreen with a 1,024 × 600-pixel resolution, a 43.5mm speaker driver and a 1.9GHz quad-core processor. Google’s current specifications list Gemini for Home, along with Voice Match, three microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, Chromecast, Thread and Matter compatibility. It also features Soli radar-based gesture controls, Ambient EQ, a temperature sensor and Sleep Sensing, which tracks sleep-related movement and sounds without a wearable.

Apple HomeView vs Google Nest Hub: Price in India

Apple HomeView costs ₹39,900 for both tabletop and wall-mounted models. Pre-orders are open, with sales beginning November 13, 2026. The tabletop version weighs 952g and comes in four colours. Google’s Nest Hub (2nd Gen), meanwhile, weighs 558g, launched at ₹7,999. Current prices and availability vary by retailer.

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HomeView offers newer hardware and deeper Apple integration, while Nest Hub remains a lower-cost option for everyday smart home controls.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 17, 2026 6:15 AM IST
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