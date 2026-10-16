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Apple HomePod mini 2 vs Google Nest Mini 2: Apple offers Siri AI, Google brings ultrasound sensing

Apple HomePod mini 2 vs Google Nest Mini 2: Apple offers Siri AI, Google brings ultrasound sensing

Apple is betting on a more conversational Siri, while Google’s compact speaker uses ultrasound sensing to make volume controls easier to access.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 6:00 AM IST
Apple HomePod mini 2 vs Google Nest Mini 2: Apple offers Siri AI, Google brings ultrasound sensingHomePod mini 2 and Google Nest Mini 2 compared on audio, connectivity, design and smart features. (photo: Apple/Google)

Choosing a smart speaker involves more than sound quality. The voice assistant, smart-home features and compatibility with your existing devices can all influence which model is right for your home. Apple’s HomePod mini 2 and Google’s Nest Mini (2nd gen) both offer 360-degree audio and voice controls, but they take different approaches to the connected-home experience. Apple is preparing to bring its more conversational Siri AI to the new HomePod mini through a future software update. Google’s speaker, meanwhile, uses ultrasound sensing to detect nearby hand movements and illuminate its volume controls.

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HomePod mini 2 vs Google Nest Mini 2: What do the speakers offer?

The Google Nest Mini measures 98mm in diameter and 42mm in height, weighs 181g, and comes with a 1.5-metre power cable. It comes in Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, and Sky. Google says its fabric top is made using 100% recycled plastic bottles, while the enclosure contains at least 35% post-consumer recycled plastic.

The HomePod mini 2 measures 97.9mm wide and 84.3mm tall and weighs 335g. It comes in White, Pink, Green, Blue and Midnight, with acoustically transparent fabric. Its audio hardware includes a full-range driver, dual passive radiators and a custom acoustic waveguide, alongside computational audio for sound processing.

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Both speakers deliver 360-degree sound, but Apple also supports stereo pairing, multi-room AirPlay and four-speaker surround sound when paired with the new Apple TV 4K. Its Sound Recognition feature can detect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sounds, while built-in temperature and humidity sensors add smart-home functionality.

HomePod mini 2 vs Google Nest Mini 2: Which features stand out?

Apple’s key differentiator is Siri AI, expected to arrive on the HomePod mini 2 in a future software update. Apple says the assistant will offer more conversational responses, use personal context and help with tasks across compatible apps. It can recognise up to six household members by voice when configured with a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad.

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Google’s ultrasound sensing serves a more immediate, practical purpose as it detects nearby hand movements and lights up the volume LEDs, helping you adjust the sound without searching for the touch controls. The speaker also supports Voice Match, three far-field microphones, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and Google Cast.

For those already using Apple devices and services, the HomePod mini 2 offers deeper integration and additional smart-home sensors. The Nest Mini is a lighter alternative for those who want Google’s voice assistant and straightforward controls. Your choice ultimately depends on your ecosystem and which features you'll use most often.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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