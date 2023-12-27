iPhone 16 series, Vision Pro to AppleGPT & more; here’s what to expect from Apple in 2024

Apple is set to launch a bunch of major products in India in 2024. This year, the company made headlines with the introduction of Type-C port in its iPhone line-up. In 2024, the tech giant is expected to launch new iPhone 16 series, refreshed iPhone SE, M3 MacBook Air, Apple Watch X, Apple GPT and OLED iPad Pro. Here are the expected specifications, features and more of these rumoured Apple products.

Apple iPhone 16 series, iPhone SE 4

Apple iPhone 16 series is likely to include iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Pro models will come with a 6.9-inch display, while the standard models might come with 6.3-inch screen.

Apple is working on a new 3nm A-series chipset, A18 Pro chip, for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models that is likely to come with better performance while the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to come with an A17 Pro chip. These models are expected to feature volume buttons, power button and action button.

As per a tipster Unknownz21 (@URedditor on X), the rumoured iPhone SE 4 is likely to come with a USB Type-C port for charging, ditching the lightning port, just like iPhone 15 series. Switching from the broad bezel design language, iPhone SE 4 will feature a notch-based display. In terms of camera, the tipster reveals that iPhone SE 4 will come with a single rear camera setup, just like its predecessors.

It might come with support for Face ID for biometric authentication. This time around, iPhone SE 4 is likely to come with an “Action” button. With this button, users will be able to program it to perform particular tasks or launch shortcuts to specific apps and accessibility features.

Vision Pro

Expected to launch in late January or early February in 2024, Apple Vision Pro is a mixed reality headset that will come with a glass cover on the front and aluminum body. It is expected to be powered by a dual-chip setup for immersive 3D experiences. The Apple M2 powers advanced graphics, manages the VisionOS system, and drives visual algorithms. In addition to this, the new Apple R1 chip handles data from cameras, sensors, and microphones.

It comes with a 2-hour battery life and feature two audio pods strategically positioned beside the ears, providing personalised audio while enabling awareness of the surrounding environment. It is likely to be priced at $3,499 (around Rs 2,91,000).

M3 MacBook Air, OLED iPad Pro

Apple is expected to introduce new devices with its new in-house M3 chipset in early 2024, reported Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. He also suggested that the tech giant is likely to introduce new iPad Air, iPad Pro and MacBook Air with the new chip soon. Gurman added that for the first time ever, the iPad Air will be available in two size options. As for the iPad Pro, he revealed that they will come with OLED screens.

AppleGPT

Apple is trying jump in the generative AI model bandwagon that allows users to create images and chat like a human being. The tech company has even developed its own internal ChatGPT-like service for its employees. It helps them test features, summarise text and answer questions based on saved data.

Gurman predicts that this system will be named as AppleGPT and will roll out for users in 2024. This LLM is likely to run on all Apple devices including iPhones and iPads.

Apple Watch 10

Apple is likely to launch Apple Watch 10 or Apple Watch X in 2024. In terms of design, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has predicted that the smartwatch is likely to be available in thinner casing and a refreshed design. It is expected to come with a microLED display that is somewhere between 1.89 and 2.04-inch display size. The microLED technology reportedly is more energy efficient, has longer lifetime and has less risk of screen burn-in.

In terms of feature, Apple Watch 10 series might come with blood pressure monitoring, Sleep apnea detection, blood glucose monitoring and more.

