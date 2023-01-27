Apple iPhone 15 may offer faster WiFi 6E, just like new MacBooks and iPad Pro

The much-anticipated iPhone 15 is already making noise, and it looks like Apple is stepping up its game with the inclusion of an upgraded Wi-Fi 6E chip. For the uninitiated, Wi-Fi 6E is the latest version of Wi-Fi technology and promises faster speeds and improved latency.

Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley as well as Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have confirmed that the iPhone 15 would be launching with the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard. Whether the feature will just be present on the Pro models or passed on to the vanilla models too, is yet to be confirmed.

WiFi 6E is an extension of the existing WiFi 6 (802.11ax) standard, with the "E" standing for "extended." The key difference between WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E is the use of the 6GHz frequency band.

One of the main advantages of WiFi 6E is its ability to provide faster speeds. The 6GHz frequency band is much wider than the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands currently used by WiFi, which means that it can carry more data. This results in faster download and upload speeds, as well as lower latency. With WiFi 6E, users can expect to see speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps, which is nearly three times faster than the maximum speeds of WiFi 6.

Another advantage of WiFi 6E is its ability to reduce congestion. The 6GHz frequency band is much less crowded than the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, which means that there is less interference from other devices. This results in a more reliable connection, with fewer dropped connections and less buffering.

WiFi 6E also provides more capacity, which means it can handle more devices at once. This is particularly useful for households and offices with lots of smart devices or bandwidth needs, where multiple people and devices are connecting to the same network.

Some of the previous leaks about the iPhone 15 suggest a more curved display with an even better screen-to-body ratio. Other rumoured features include a titanium frame, an A17 chip, capacitive volume and power buttons, a dynamic island and a USB C port.

