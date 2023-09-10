Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max to be thicker but lighter; all dimensions revealed

The latest Apple iPhone line-up is upon us. The iPhone 15 series will be introduced on September 12 but many details have already been confirmed. Right from the pricing to the features. Now, we even have some details about the dimensions and weight of the new iPhone line-up. The dimensions also fall in line with the prior leaks.

A report by Macrumors has detailed the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may not witness a significant change when it comes to dimensions. However, the Pro models might get a substantial dip in weight. On the other hand, the thickness has been increased.

The lighter weight can be attributed to a shift in the choice of material. The iPhone 15 Pro will most likely introduce a Grade 5 Titanium midframe. This is a big departure from the stainless steel seen in previous Pro models. This shift will result in a remarkable reduction in weight, potentially making the iPhone 15 Pro up to 10 percent lighter than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro, as suggested by tech expert Mark Gurman.

There’s a marginal increment in the length of the new devices. However, the bezels are expected to be much smaller at around 1.55mm compared to 2.20 mm on the previous generation iPhone 14 Pro models. The company will be using an advanced display technology called LIPO.

Here are the following dimensions and weights as revealed by Macrumors:

Certainly, here's the data organized in a clearer format:

Apple iPhone 15:

Thickness: 7.8mm

Length: 147.6mm

Width: 71.6mm

Weight: 171 grams

Apple iPhone 14:

Thickness: 7.8mm

Length: 146.7mm

Width: 71.5mm

Weight: 172 grams

Apple iPhone 15 Pro:

Thickness: 8.25mm

Length: 146.6mm

Width: 70.6mm

Weight: 188 grams

Apple iPhone 14 Pro:

Thickness: 7.85mm

Length: 147.5mm

Width: 71.5mm

Weight: 206 grams

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max:

Thickness: 8.25mm

Length: 159.9mm

Width: 76.7mm

Weight: 221 grams

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max:

Thickness: 7.85mm

Length: 160.7mm

Width: 77.6mm

Weight: 240 grams

Also read: Apple 'Wonderlust' event: Here's what iPhone 15 and 15 Pro might look like in new colours

Also read: What to expect from Apple event 2023: New Periscope lens for iPhone, Vision Pro, price drop, and more