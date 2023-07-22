Apple likely to ship out record 8-9 million iPhones in 2023: Report

A new report has underlined that Apple is likely to end the year with a record 8-9 million iPhone shipments, versus 6.7 million in 2022. In the first half of the calendar year, sales have almost doubled to about 4 million from the year-ago period, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The report, citing Counterpoint Research and IDC, revealed that iPhone shipments for the year are likely to be at around 8-9 million. It further added that market trackers expect Apple to attain its best ever market share of 6-7 per cent by the end of this year.

With festivities coming up in the second half along with the launch of iPhone 15, further aggression in sales is expected through discounts and wider availability. The report noted that most of the iPhone sales took place in the third and fourth quarter last year and quoted market trackers as saying that "this year will be no different".

It may also be noted that on June 30, Apple Inc's market capitalization breached the $3 trillion mark for the first time since January last year, as investors bet on the iPhone maker's ability to grow revenue even as it explores new markets such as virtual reality, Reuters reported.

Apple's market value briefly peaked above $3 trillion in intra-day trading on Jan 3, 2022, before closing the session just below that mark.

The gains in Apple shares come as technology stocks rebound on bets that the Federal Reserve may be slowing its pace of interest rate hikes as well as on the buzz around artificial intelligence.

Apple's less-than-expected fall in sales in its most recent quarterly report has highlighted the tech giant's resiliency in an uncertain economy and reinforced its reputation among investors.

(With Reuters inputs)

