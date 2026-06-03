Apple may finally bring this awaited multitasking feature to iPhone with iOS 27

Apple is reportedly working on a feature that lets apps seamlessly work in landscape mode with the upcoming iOS 27 update. iPhone apps are designed primarily to work in portrait orientation, making it harder to take full advantage of larger or wider displays. Now, with the upcoming feature, iPhone users will be able to multitask effortlessly in landscape mode.

Advertisement

Related Articles

iOS 27 parallel view feature

According to Fixed Focus Digital (via Macrumours), Apple may bring a feature similar to Huawei's "Parallel View" for iOS. This feature automatically adjusts app layouts to work properly on wider displays, such as foldable phones.

Must read: Apple reportedly agrees to submit India financials to CCI in antitrust case

Now, with the new anticipated feature, iPhones may finally adapt apps for landscape mode to improve multitasking and large-screen experiences. This way, developers will not have to build special versions of their apps.

Apple also offers something similar on iPadOS, as many apps on iPads automatically adjust the app interface when the device is rotated, or open apps in split-screen multitasking. However, the tipster did not confirm if the feature will also allow split view, similar to Android devices.

Advertisement

It is further reported that the expected Parallel View feature will likely be dedicated to Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone, which may feature a 7.8-inch internal display. Therefore, with a bigger screen, the feature may also work similarly to the iPad’s Multi-Window feature that lets users open multiple apps simultaneously.

Must read: Apple teases WWDC 2026 event with 'All Systems Glow' tagline; Hints at major Siri upgrades

If the reports are credible, then Apple may finally be catching up to Android, as the split-screen support has been available on these devices for years. Now, as Apple prepares to enter the foldable smartphone market, improving app adaptation and productivity features could be essential for delivering a competitive user experience.

Previously, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the foldable iPhone may support the split screen view, allowing users to open two apps at the same time, with a navigation bar placed on the left side with supported apps.