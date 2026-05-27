Apple may introduce a similar security feature to Google's Theft Detection: What users should know

Apple is reportedly developing a new iPhone security feature that could automatically lock the device if it detects that it has been stolen or snatched from a user’s hand. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the feature is being designed to identify theft attempts by using multiple signals that will help detect suspicious movement and possible fraud.

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The reported feature appears to be similar to Google’s Theft Detection Lock on Android smartphones, which has been available for the past few years. Google’s tool uses on-device AI to detect possible snatch-and-run theft and quickly locks the screen to block immediate access to data. Apple’s version is also said to lock the phone during a theft attempt.

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How the Anti-Theft feature may work

The report said Apple’s upcoming feature could rely on several signals, including data from the iPhone’s accelerometer, to detect when a handset may have been taken from the user. After confirming a possible theft, the feature would automatically lock the device.

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To verify a theft or snatching incident, the system is also said to monitor the distance between the iPhone and a paired Apple Watch. If the iPhone suddenly moves away from the connected smartwatch, the system could treat that as an additional indicator of theft.

Once introduced, the feature is expected to work under the existing Stolen Device Protection system. Under that setup, the iPhone would analyse whether it is connected to a familiar Wi-Fi network or is in a familiar location, such as the user’s home or workplace. If the handset is in an unfamiliar place or on an unfamiliar network, it could automatically lock and restrict access to accounts and personal information protected by Stolen Device Protection.

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To use Stolen Device Protection, users may need to enable two-factor authentication for their Apple Account. They must also set up a passcode, Face ID or Touch ID, and Significant Locations. The Find My feature must also be switched on, and it cannot be turned off while Stolen Device Protection is enabled.

As of now, Apple has not confirmed when the iPhone theft detection feature could be rolled out, but the report suggests the company is working on a system that would use device sensors, location data and proximity to a paired Apple Watch to lock a stolen handset and limit access to user data.