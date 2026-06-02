Apple teases WWDC 2026 event with 'All Systems Glow' tagline; Hints at major Siri upgrades

Apple’s annual developers conference, the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, is just one week away, and anticipation around its announcement continues to grow amid expectations of major updates to iOS, Siri, and Apple Intelligence. As we get closer to the date, Apple has started to tease the event, giving subtle hints to the upcoming announcement. Now, the company has shared a new tagline for the event, which hints at Siri upgrades.

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Apple WWDC 2026 tagline

In the latest Apple teaser for WWDC 2026, the company shared the tagline that said, “All systems glow,” which is a play phrase for “all systems go.” With the glow visual and new tagline, it is anticipated that Apple will preview the redesigned Siri for iOS 27.

All systems glow for a great #WWDC26 next week!



Tune in June 8 at 10 am PT. pic.twitter.com/g6A5v5vWI4 — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) June 1, 2026

The new design could spread across the expected Siri app, the new "Search or Ask" feature, and its integration with Dynamic Island. Previously, Apple shared another WWDC 2026 tagline that said "Coming bright up,” and the latest clues are adding weight to rumours that AI and Siri will take centre stage at this year's developer conference.

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Alongside the Siri upgrade and AI-powered feature, Apple may announce a new generation of software, iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27.

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Alongside the tagline, Apple also shared wallpaper, a playlist, and a "Get Ready" video ahead of the event. The WWDC 2026 wallpapers are available to download on Apple's website for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The "WWDC26 Hello" playlist is available on Apple Music, and the "Get Ready" video helps developers prepare for WWDC 2026, providing details for accessing its sessions, announcements, and learning materials.

Apple WWDC 2026 date and how to watch online?

The Apple WWDC 2026 is being held at Apple Park, Cupertino, from June 8 to June 12, 2026. The 5-day event will be live-streamed online, with the keynote consisting of major announcements. The keynote will be livestreamed on Monday, June 8, at 11:30 PM IST. The keynote will be streamed live on Apple.com, in the Apple TV app, and on YouTube.