Croma 'Everything Apple' sale: Get MacBook Air M5, iPhone 17, and others at huge discounts

Croma, the retail giant, has announced an “Everything Apple” sale campaign, bringing huge discounts on Apple products, including MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, and accessories. Therefore, if you’re planning to upgrade electronics, then it may be the perfect time to purchase Apple products at a reasonable price. The sale has already commenced and will run until June 14 across Croma retail stores and online channels.

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While customers can avail discounts across Apple products, Croma is offering exciting deals on the MacBook Air M5 and the iPhone 17. Therefore, check out the latest deals and offers available on these devices.

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Apple MacBook Air M5: Crome sale offers

The 13-inch MacBook Air M5 is originally priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the base storage variant. However, during the Croma 'Everything Apple' sale, buyers can get it for an effective price of just Rs 73,540.

However, this discount will be applied to eligible students and teachers. Furthermore, the deal also includes special pricing, instant bank cashback offers, exchange offers and Tata Neu Coins benefits. Croma is also offering complimentary accessories like AirPods, Apple adapters, Cytron Pencils, and others worth Rs 12,500 on selected purchases.

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Apple iPhone 17 discounts

The Apple iPhone 17 is originally priced at Rs 82,900 for the 256GB variant. However, it can be purchased at just Rs 44,768 during the Croma sale. The effective price can be available with bank cashback of Rs 1,000, discount coupon worth Rs 1,658, exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000, exchange value of old smartphone up to Rs 23,500, and Tata Neu Coins worth up to TRs 4,974.

Apple MacBook Neo discounts

The Apple MacBook Neo, priced at Rs 69,900, can be purchased at Rs 38,440. This discounted price includes a special student and teacher price of Rs 62,21, exchange on old smartphone of up to ₹Rs 12,500, exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000, and Tata Neu Coins worth up to Rs 4,271.

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Alongside these three devices, buyers can also avail exciting deals on iPhone 15 (128GB) and iPhone 16 (128GB), iPad 11th Gen (A16), iPad Air M4, AirPods Pro 3, and other products.