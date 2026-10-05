Apple CEO John Ternus takes a hands-on approach to product design: What’s changing

John Ternus is taking a hands-on approach to product design compared to former CEO Tim Cook after becoming Apple’s Chief executive. Ternus has been deeply involved with Apple's design teams, including industrial design that works on the look and feel of products such as iPhones and Macs, and the human interface design team, according to a Bloomberg report.
However, why does Ternus's involvement in design mark a significant move? Well, Cook was not known for being as directly involved in Apple's day-to-day design process. He focused primarily on the financial side of the business, with an emphasis on financial strategy and supply chain operations. Now, under Ternus, product design is taking a bigger role in shaping how future Apple products look and work.