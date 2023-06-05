Apple planning to open 3 new stores in India: Check location, other details

Apple introduced the first two new stores in India. While the entry in the Indian market is considered late, the company is ready to make up for the lost time by introducing three new stores in a short period. Apple is ready to expand its retail chain footprint in India. According to a Bloomberg report, the company will focus on key growth markets such as India and other countries in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, the US, and Canada.

The report suggests that India is set to receive significant attention in this expansion plan. The company is reportedly considering opening three new stores in India, in addition to its existing two locations that were launched in April. Apple will continue to heavily focus on Delhi and Mumbai for its future plans of expansion.

In 2025, the third Indian store is expected to open in Borivali, Mumbai, according to the report. The fourth will reportedly be the second biggest Indian store by Apple and it will be situated at the DLF Promenade Mall in Vasant Kunj. It is expected to be inaugurated by 2026. The Bandra Kurla Complex store in Mumbai will continue to be the biggest Apple store in India.

The fifth store in India, according to the report, has been proposed to open in the seaside Worli area in Mumbai. It is expected to be inaugurated by 2027.

Also read: 'More interested in Apple's ChatGPT-like services': Investors more excited about AI than VR, says Kuo

Apple is discussing opening 15 new stores in the Asia-Pacific region by 2027. Additionally, the company plans to revamp or relocate six stores in Asia, nine in Europe, and 13 in North America, bringing the total proposed number of new, relocated, or remodeled stores to 53 over the next four years.

Apple's expansion bet in India might have played out well for the tech brand. A recent report by ET claimed that each of the two Apple stores in Delhi and Mumbai has managed to pocket Rs 22-Rs 25 crore in revenue within a month of its opening. It is noteworthy that Apple might be just paying around Rs 40 lakh as monthly rent for the new premises.

Also read: Apple Stores earn big in India: iPhone maker earns Rs 22-25 crore, pays only Rs 40 lakh rent