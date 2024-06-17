Apple plans to release much thinner iPhone 17 in 2025: Report

Apple is planning to release a much thinner iPhone 17 in 2025, according to a report by Bloomberg. This could hint at a change in overall design philosophy of the Cupertino-based company. Apple could be returning to its old design style, focusing on making devices slimmer again.



Recently, Apple has been making its devices a bit thicker. The MacBook Pro got thicker to include bigger batteries, more powerful processors, and extra ports. The Apple Watch also added a heavier Ultra model with more features and longer battery life. Even the iPhone became slightly thicker to fit better cameras and larger batteries.

In May, Apple launched a new, super-thin iPad Pro. This tablet kept the same battery life as older models but had a better screen and a powerful M4 chip. This showed that Apple can make its devices thinner without losing important features.



The report claims that Apple is now working on making the iPhone 17 much thinner for its 2025 release. Apple also wants to make the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch slimmer. If this report turns out to be true, the new iPad Pro is just the start of a line of very thin and light Apple products, aiming to be the thinnest in the tech industry.

As for the iPhone 16 line-up, Apple is expected to make some significant changes by introducing a larger display on the Pro models. The iPhone Pro Max is expected to graduate from a 6.7-inch display to a 6.9-inch display. On the other hand, the smaller iPhone Pro model might sport a 6.3-inch display instead of the 6.1-inch display on the current iPhone 15 Pro.

Additionally, we can expect the camera to see an upgrade, specifically, the ultra-wide angle on the Pro models. Apple is expected to give it a bump up to 48MP from the current 12MP.