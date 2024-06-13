This 13-year-old Indian kid met Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple WWDC 2024: Why it's a big deal

A 13-year-old boy, Shaurya Gupta, met Apple CEO Tim Cook at the recent Apple WWDC 2024 event. Gupta shared a selfie with Cook on X, captioning it as “Mission Completed #WWDC”. This has taken the internet by storm. Gupta recently won the Apple Swift Student Challenge for creating an app. His post on X has received over 7,000 likes and 2,40,000 views already.

Notably, Gupta is one of 350 winners of the Apple Swift Student Challenge 2024. The prize of this Apple Challenge includes a one-year membership in the Apple Development Program and a pair of AirPods Max headphones. Gupta also posted a picture of new Apple AirPods Max headphones, sent by Apple.

Gupta won for developing its app called Fizzix which aims to help students learn Newton’s three laws of motion. You will get a minigame for each law and a quiz at the end, proving that you understand the concept fully.

Several people congratulated him on this major achievement. One wrote, “Tim Cook seems to be a really genuinely nice guy.” while another wrote, “Entrepreneur in the making. Mark my words.” In addition to Cook, Gupta also met several other popular names in the technology industry like MKBHD, Swift programming author Paul Hudson, Apple VP Susan Prescott and more.

Not just Gupta, Tim Cook also posted on X revealing he met Akshat Srivastava at the headquarters of the company today. Srivastava has emerged as a winner in the Apple Swift Student Challenge this year due to his coding skills. The 22-year-old boy is based out of Varanasi and is studying at BITS Pilani K K Birla College in Goa. He has been coding since the age of 16 years.

He stated, “I met so many extraordinary developers when I visited India last year, and I saw so much excitement for the many ways that technology can enrich people’s lives. And it was equally wonderful to meet Akshat this week, and see how he’s created a whole new way to share his love of classic games with the next generation.”

He added, “Akshat is part of a growing generation of developers from all across India who are bringing their best ideas to life through coding, and making an important impact in their communities and around the world."