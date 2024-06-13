Apple's hidden gems: Unveiling the less talked about but mighty updates in iOS 18 and more from WWDC

While Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote dazzled with AI advancements and major product reveals, a treasure trove of smaller, yet impactful updates lies hidden within the betas of iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and Vision Pro software. There are plenty of refinements - from playful animations to enhanced user experiences.

A Symphony of Subtleties

Bezel Animations: Pressing the side buttons on iPhones running iOS 18 triggers a delightful animation, hinting at a future with solid-state buttons and echoing the playful nature of Dynamic Island.

Spanglish Typing: Bilingual users rejoice! iOS 18 allows seamless typing in two languages simultaneously, eliminating the need for constant language switching and improving autocorrect accuracy.

Flashlight Finesse: iPhone 15 Pro users can now enjoy a more interactive flashlight experience. A simple swipe adjusts brightness, while a slide controls the beam's shape, adding a touch of fun to a practical tool.

Widget Wizardry: Resizing widgets just got easier with a new contextual menu offering size options directly, streamlining customization.

Vision Pro Keyboard Integration: Working within immersive virtual environments on the Vision Pro is enhanced with the ability to see your keyboard, eliminating the need for cumbersome workarounds.

Beyond the Surface

Further delights await discovery in the betas, including:

Nostalgic "Macintosh" wallpapers with charming animations grace macOS Sequoia.

Voicemail transcriptions appear directly in notifications, saving time and taps.

iPhone 15 devices boast more granular charging limit options, allowing users to fine-tune battery health.

A Word of Caution

While exploring these beta features is enticing, remember they are still under development and may contain bugs. Back up your devices before installing and proceed with caution, especially on primary devices.