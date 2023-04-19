PREVIEW: Apple Saket to open its doors in New Delhi today; here's what it looks like

Apple has given a sneak peek of its new store in New Delhi, India, called Apple Saket on Wednesday. The store aims to offer a warm and welcoming environment for customers to shop for Apple products and accessories, receive unparalleled support from team members, and attend free Today at Apple sessions that help customers get the most out of their devices.

Apple Saket (Photo: Hardik Chhabra)

The unique curved storefront and the white oak tables displaying Apple's latest products and accessories are sure to catch the customer's eye. Apple Saket also features a feature wall that has been made in India, adding a touch of local culture to the store. The store also features a dedicated Apple Pickup station that makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at their convenience.

Apple Saket (Photo: Hardik Chhabra)

Apple Saket is powered entirely by renewable energy, making it the latest addition to Apple's list of carbon-neutral facilities around the world. The store has a team of over 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from 18 different states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. They are eager to help customers in Delhi discover and shop for the latest Apple products, including the new iPhone 14, which comes in yellow with a powerful camera and groundbreaking safety features.

Apple Saket (Photo: Hardik Chhabra)

For technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket and get assistance from an Expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.

Apple Saket (Photo: Hardik Chhabra)

Apple Saket will be a hub for inspiration and education, offering customers free daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple. Led by Apple Creatives, these sessions will range from basic how-to lessons to using professional-grade programs, helping customers unleash their creativity and get the most out of their devices. Today at Apple programming will take place in a roundtable setting at Apple Saket, providing customers with a more personalized experience.

Apple Saket (Photo: Hardik Chhabra)

The store has a wide variety of Today at Apple sessions tailored for photographers, musicians, artists, or even first-time Apple customers. Some of the sessions include Getting Started with iPhone, Edit Your Photos on iPhone, Make Your Own Emoji, Personalizing Your Apple Watch, and Capture Ideas on iPad.

Apple Saket (Photo: Hardik Chhabra)

Apple Saket is all set to open on Thursday, April 20, at 10 am in New Delhi. Customers can download exclusive Apple Saket wallpapers, listen to a specially curated Apple Music Saket playlist, and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions to celebrate the grand opening.

