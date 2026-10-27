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Apple says it’s an “exciting week” for launches: M6 MacBook Pro, iMac could be next

Apple says it’s an “exciting week” for launches: M6 MacBook Pro, iMac could be next

Apple has started its latest product rollout with a redesigned iPad mini, but a teaser from its marketing chief suggests more announcements could arrive.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 12:40 PM IST
Apple says it’s an “exciting week” for launches: M6 MacBook Pro, iMac could be nextApple hints at more product launches this week after unveiling its redesigned iPad mini.(Photo: Apple)

Apple may have more hardware announcements planned this week after launching its new iPad mini. Greg Joswiak, the company’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, has hinted that the tablet could be the first of several product announcements. His post on X comes ahead of Apple’s October 28 “Pro and Tell” media event in Los Angeles.

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While Apple has not confirmed which products will follow the iPad mini, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that updated Macs could be announced as early as October 27, with another MacBook Pro announcement potentially following a day later.

MUST READ | Apple unveils iPad mini with OLED display, A20 Pro chip and IP67 rating: All details

Apple’s new iPad mini kicks off product announcements

In his post on X, Joswiak described the week as an exciting one and highlighted the newly announced iPad mini. Apple says the tablet brings its A20 Pro chip, an OLED display, a thinner and lighter design, splash resistant, Siri AI inside and improved audio. Joswiak described it as the biggest update ever for the iPad mini.

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The announcement comes ahead of Apple’s “Pro and Tell” media event scheduled for Wednesday, October 28. The company has invited media members to an in-person experience in Los Angeles.

M6 MacBook Pro, iMac and touchscreen MacBook Pro expected

According to Gurman’s post on X, Apple could announce updated iMac and MacBook Pro models powered by the M6 chip on October 27. A redesigned MacBook Pro with a touchscreen could then be announced on October 28.

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Apple has not confirmed these potential launches or shared specifications for the anticipated Mac updates. The reported timeline suggests the company could spread its announcements across several days rather than unveil every product at a single event. Apple has used a similar approach before, announcing products over multiple days ahead of a Wednesday media event.

For now, Apple has launched the new iPad mini. Those waiting for an updated MacBook Pro or iMac will have to wait to see whether Apple includes the reported launches in this week’s plans.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 12:40 PM IST
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