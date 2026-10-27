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'Gas prices skyrocket every time some tin-pot dictator decides to...': JD Vance's remark fuels row over Trump's Iran war

'Gas prices skyrocket every time some tin-pot dictator decides to...': JD Vance's remark fuels row over Trump's Iran war

Vance made the remark at a Republican midterm rally in Montana on Monday, ahead of the November 3 elections.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 12:01 PM IST
'Gas prices skyrocket every time some tin-pot dictator decides to...': JD Vance's remark fuels row over Trump's Iran warVance’s list of earlier crises did not mention the conflict that began under the current administration.
SUMMARY
  • Regular petrol reached $4.12 per gallon across America on October 19
  • Prices rose 40.6 per cent from $2.93 a year earlier
  • Republicans are fighting to retain control of Congress in November

With American voters frustrated over soaring fuel prices and inflation, US Vice-President JD Vance has triggered an awkward political row while attempting to explain the rise in energy costs. Critics have questioned whether his reference to “tin-pot dictators” throwing tantrums indirectly described President Donald Trump.

Vance made the remark at a Republican midterm rally in Montana on Monday, ahead of the November 3 elections. Republicans are fighting to retain control of Congress, while petrol prices remain a major concern for voters and critics link the increase to Trump’s decision to launch the war with Iran in February.

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JD Vance links fuel price rises to global conflicts

Addressing the rally, Vance acknowledged public frustration over high fuel costs and conceded that more work remained to tackle inflation. He said petrol prices had historically surged during international conflicts, citing price spikes in 1979, 2001, 2007 and 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Remember in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine, and gas prices skyrocketed — they skyrocketed, by the way, far higher than they are today. They skyrocketed in 1979, they skyrocketed in 2001, they skyrocketed in 2007. They skyrocket every time some tin-pot dictator decides to throw a tantrum. And we’ve got to remember that,” he added.

Vance also criticised the Democrats’ response to energy costs, saying their solution was to “whine and build a few windmills”.

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Critics connect Vance’s remark to Trump’s Iran war

The “tin-pot dictator” remark soon became a political problem online, with critics drawing a parallel between Vance’s description of foreign leaders and Trump’s decision to launch the war with Iran in February, which sent fuel costs soaring. Vance’s list of earlier crises did not mention the conflict that began under the current administration.

"Is the tinpot dictator Donald Trump?" a user asked.

A second user wrote, "Did Vance just call Trump and Netanyahu 'tinpot dictators'?"

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"That’s an odd thing to call your boss.  He does tip over as if he’s pouring tea tho, so maybe it is fitting," a third user commented.

Another user said, "His boss just bragged that oil companies are getting rich off your gas bill. Vance blames windmills."

US petrol prices rise ahead of midterm elections

The average price of regular petrol in the US reached $4.12 per gallon on October 19, an increase of 40.6 per cent from $2.93 a year earlier.

Prices have fluctuated sharply over the past year, ranging from $2.67 per gallon in January to $4.35 in May. The average price for 2026 so far stands at $3.71 per gallon, compared with $2.98 in 2025.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 27, 2026 12:01 PM IST
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