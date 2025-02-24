scorecardresearch
Business Today
Apple set to launch new MacBook Air with M4 chip next month; check details

Apple is gearing up to launch a new lineup of MacBook Airs next month, featuring the latest M4 chip. This move is part of Apple's ongoing transition to custom silicon, promising improved performance and AI capabilities.

Apple is preparing to launch its new MacBook Air lineup next month, following the recent announcement of the iPhone 16e. The new models are expected to launch in March, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new Air will feature Apple’s latest M4 chip, promising improved performance for one of the company's most popular laptops.

The report suggests that Apple has started clearing out existing MacBook Air stock, indicating that new models are imminent. The current 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs, which run on the M2 chip, are anticipated to receive a significant hardware upgrade, making them faster and more power-efficient. Apple has already begun briefings for its marketing, sales, and retail teams in preparation for the launch.

The MacBook Air has been a favourite among students, professionals, and casual users for its balance of performance, battery life, and portability. The new models are expected to enhance this reputation, with the M4 chip likely to offer improved AI-driven features and efficiency.

The launch of the new MacBook Air follows Apple's introduction of the iPhone 16e, featuring the company’s first in-house modem, the C1 chip. Apple is gradually reducing its reliance on third-party chipmakers like Qualcomm, a transition that now includes multiple product lines.

The M4 chip, which is expected to power the next MacBook Air, is likely to enhance machine learning and AI capabilities, aligning with Apple Intelligence, the company's new AI-driven system. As Apple increasingly integrates AI into macOS and iOS, the next MacBook Air could fully utilise features like AI-powered search, smarter Siri interactions, and enhanced photo editing tools.

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to continue its transition to custom-built modems, with future iterations of the C-series chips replacing Qualcomm’s technology in high-end iPhones. The company aims to integrate modem components directly into its main processors by 2028 for better power efficiency and cost savings.

Meanwhile, Apple’s software ecosystem is evolving. The company has recently released iOS 18.4 and macOS 15.4 betas, expanding Apple Intelligence to more regions, including the European Union. AI-powered features are also being integrated into the Vision Pro headset, further extending Apple’s AI strategy across multiple devices.

Published on: Feb 24, 2025, 6:07 AM IST
