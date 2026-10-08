Apple teases October 13 launch with 'Welcome home' message: What to expect

According to MacRumors, Apple is expected to announce three major products around October 13: an all-new smart home hub, a refreshed Apple TV 4K and a second-generation HomePod mini.

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Apple smart home hub could be the biggest launch

The most anticipated product is Apple's long-rumoured smart home hub, which is expected to feature a square display measuring around 6 to 7 inches. Reports suggest it could work as a central control panel for smart home devices while also supporting FaceTime, music, photos, widgets and other information.

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The device is also expected to make extensive use of Siri AI and Apple Intelligence, potentially marking Apple's push to make Siri a more useful part of everyday home interactions. Rumours suggest Apple could offer both a tabletop version with a speaker base and a wall-mounted variant.

New Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini

The Apple TV 4K is also expected to receive an internal upgrade. Reports point to a newer A19 or A19 Pro chip, more RAM and Apple's N1 wireless chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. An updated Siri Remote is also reportedly in development.

Meanwhile, the HomePod mini 2 could receive a newer processor, improved audio performance, Wi-Fi 7 support and a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. Apple is also reportedly considering new colour options, including pink and green, while retaining a design similar to the current model.

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More Apple launches expected in October

Apple's October product cycle may extend beyond the October 13 announcement. MacRumors reports that the company could introduce additional Macs and an OLED-equipped iPad mini later this month. These could include redesigned MacBook Pro models with OLED displays and M5 Pro/M5 Max chips, a 24-inch iMac with an M6 chip and a new 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple's foldable iPhone Duo is separately scheduled to launch on October 23, with pre-orders expected to begin on October 16.