Realme P1 Series to go on sale in India today on Flipkart; check price, offers, features

Realme P1 series with Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 21,999. The highlights of the Pro model include a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G chipset, a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 camera with OIS, and a 120Hz curved vision display. Realme P1 Pro will go on sale today at 6 pm on Flipkart, while the P1 5G will be available for purchase at 12 pm.

Realme P1, Realme P1 Pro 5G sale offers, price

Realme P1 Pro 5G comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999. It will go for special Red Limited Sale from 6 pm to 8 pm today on Flipkart and Realme.com. Buyers will get Rs 2,000 off on the purchase of the device.

Realme P1 5G is also launched in two storage variants. The 6GB+128GB at Rs 15,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 18,999. It will go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

As for sale offers, buyers will get Rs 1,000 off on the base variant and Rs 2,000 off on the 8GB RAM variant bringing their cost down to Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

Realme P1 5G, P1 Pro 5G specifications

Both models come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The P1 5G model is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7050 chipset while the Pro model is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. Both the handsets offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage variant. They run on Android 14 and will offer 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches.

For photography, P1 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP sensor. In the Pro model, you will also get an 8MP portrait lens. For selfies, both phones come with a 16MP front facing camera. In terms of battery, the smartphones house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

