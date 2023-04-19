Apple to reportedly launch mixed-reality headset soon; here's what to expect

Ahead of its global debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, Apple is amping up its efforts in building its first-ever mixed-reality headset, in a bid to win over its users that have been wary about the device’s 3D interface The features of the headset will include gaming, fitness and collaboration tools, new versions of Apple’s existing iPad features, and services for watching sports, a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman said.

Expected to be priced at $3,000, the headset is set to debut at an event in June but will go on sale months later.

Another effort is being made by the company to make iPad apps compatible with the headset. Users will be able to access millions of existing apps from third-party developers via the new 3D interface, the report added.

Apple is also working on a version of its Fitness+ service for the headset, which will let users exercise while watching an instructor in VR, the report further added.

This year, the WWDC will be held from June 5 to June 9. The event will be online but like last year, there will be an in-person experience at Apple Park on the first day of the show.

On the first day of the annual WWDC conference, Apple's CEO Tim Cook typically unveils new software for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac.

The conference is a major event for Apple, which invites software developers worldwide to attend and participate in workshops and sessions focused on creating new apps using Apple's software tools.

In addition to the potential announcement of a new headset, Apple may also reveal new high-performance Macs, including the highly anticipated Apple Silicon Mac Pro that has been teased for some time.

