scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Apple unveils Vision Pro: Twitter goes wild with memes about Apple's first-ever VR headset

Feedback

Apple unveils Vision Pro: Twitter goes wild with memes about Apple's first-ever VR headset

Some of these memes hit home with the 'Black Mirror'-like predictions about clunky virtual reality headsets

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Twitteratti has gone wild about the new Apple Vision Pro Twitteratti has gone wild about the new Apple Vision Pro

Apple has finally taken the wraps off the Apple Vision Pro after years of speculations and leaks. Virtual Reality headsets have always been clunky and very 'Black Mirror'-ish and Apple's Vision Pro is no exception. Add to that, the $3,499 (roughly Rs 2.90 lakh) price tag and it has all the ingredients for a new 'iPhone-like' moment but also a meme-fest on Twitter. Here are some of the ones we loved:  

Also read: Apple WWDC 2023: From iOS 17 to first-ever Vision Pro AR headset and more, here's what is new

Also read: Apple's iOS 17 to drop support for many iPhones, see if yours is on the list

Apple's Vision Pro is not on sale right now and it may be a while before it lands on Indian shores. However, when that happens, the pricing is expected to be much higher than even the US price tag. 

The Apple Vision Pro does have all the ingredients of achieving an 'iPhone-like moment'. However, there will be a steeper learning curve for most users who are yet to try out their first VR headset. Apple has introduced an EyeSight feature to reduce the awkwardness of wearing the headset but it also gives the VR headset a goofy touch. 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 06, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement