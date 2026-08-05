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Apple wants to halt OpenAI's AI gadget plans amid trade secret theft lawsuit: Here's why

Apple wants to halt OpenAI's AI gadget plans amid trade secret theft lawsuit: Here's why

Apple is asking the court for a preliminary injunction, which will likely halt the company's AI hardware development plans if approved.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 3:14 PM IST
Apple wants to halt OpenAI's AI gadget plans amid trade secret theft lawsuit: Here's why, OpenAI has rejected Apple's claims, saying that the request for an injunction is unnecessary and that the allegations are factually incorrect.

Apple and OpenAI are currently facing off in court over allegations of trade secret theft, with the latest legal filing targeting OpenAI's AI hardware development. Recently, Apple accused that OpenAI’s employee who previously worked at Apple of taking confidential information that could benefit the startup's hardware ambitions.

Must read: OpenAI went public with private chats to dispute Apple's trade secret theft lawsuit

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Apple asks to halt OpenAI’s AI hardware development

Now, Apple is taking the lawsuit further against OpenAI as the latest court filing asks for a preliminary injunction. This will halt the company's AI hardware development plans until the case proceeds. Apple also alleges that OpenAI’s hardware may have been developed using confidential information and proprietary technology taken by former Apple employees. However, these allegations are not proven in court.

On the other hand, OpenAI has rejected Apple's claims, saying that the request for an injunction is unnecessary and that the allegations are factually incorrect. The company also shared a detailed blog post revealing internal messages and emails, proving that its employees are not involved in transferring or using Apple's confidential technology.

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Must read: Apple briefly removes Telegram from App Store; CEO Pavel Durov says attackers planted illegal content

Accusations go beyond former employees

In the latest court filing, Apple has also demanded approval for expedited discovery, which will allow the company to obtain documents, emails, and other evidence sooner than normal. It is demanding evidence from OpenAI, OpenAI's affiliated foundation, the AI hardware startup io, and OpenAI employees, including Tang Yew Tan and Chang Liu.

Alongside the two former employees, Apple has alleged 11 additional former Apple employees who may have participated in the alleged trade secrets theft. The iPhone maker also says that it has found new evidence supporting its claims, which is contained in its court filing.

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Apple also claims that several former Apple employees who are now working at OpenAI contacted Apple to return company-issued devices. The company alleged that these devices had remained in the employees' possession even after they left the company.

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Published on: Aug 5, 2026 3:14 PM IST
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