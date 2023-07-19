Apple Watch AFib history now available in India to help users with heart conditions, here's how

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a chronic condition characterised by irregular and out-of-sync beating of the heart's upper chambers in relation to the lower chambers. If left untreated, AFib can lead to serious complications such as heart failure or the formation of blood clots. Unfortunately, individuals with AFib may not experience any noticeable symptoms until the condition has progressed significantly. However, there is a promising feature available on the Apple Watch that can assist in monitoring this condition.

During the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2022, Apple introduced the AFib History feature for the Apple Watch, and it is now available in India. AFib is a dynamic condition, and the amount of time spent in AFib can vary due to factors like exercise, sleep, diet, and other underlying health conditions.

For those who have already been diagnosed with AFib, the AFib History feature on the Apple Watch allows for tracking the duration of time their heart is in AFib. By monitoring this information, individuals can better manage lifestyle factors that can influence their condition.

The AFib History feature provides users with a weekly estimate, known as AFib burden, indicating the percentage of time their heart displayed signs of AFib during the previous week. This estimate can be tracked over the long term, and users can even share this data with their healthcare provider for further analysis and discussion.

To set up the AFib History feature, follow these steps:

Ensure that both your iPhone and Apple Watch are updated to the latest versions of iOS and watchOS, respectively.

On your iPhone, open the Health app.

Tap on "Browse" at the bottom of the screen, then select "Heart."

Locate and tap on "AFib History."

Tap "Set Up," and then select "Get Started."

Enter your date of birth, and indicate that you have been diagnosed with AFib by a doctor.

Tap "Continue" to learn more about AFib History, its results, and the tracked lifestyle factors.

Finally, hit "Done" to complete the setup process.

Once your smartwatch has gathered enough readings, you will receive weekly alerts every Monday. These alerts will display the estimated percentage of time your heart showed signs of AFib during the previous week. Additionally, you can view a more detailed history within the Health app. The estimate is presented as a percentage, where a lower percentage indicates less time spent in AFib. AFib History Highlights showcase the specific days of the week and times of the day when your heart most frequently exhibited signs of AFib. It is important to note that this detailed view becomes available after wearing the Apple Watch for at least six weeks.

The AFib History feature on the Apple Watch provides valuable insights for individuals managing AFib. By closely monitoring their heart's activity and understanding the factors that influence their condition, users can take proactive steps towards better health and consult with their healthcare professionals for personalised guidance and care.

