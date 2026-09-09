Apple Watch SE 3 disappears from store: Is the SE 4 coming at September 9 event?

However, the SE line has never received back-to-back annual updates, making a fourth-generation model unexpected. The original Apple Watch SE debuted in September 2020, followed by SE 2 in September 2022 and SE 3 in September 2025. The reason for the unavailability remains unknown, leaving open the possibility of either a temporary issue or a surprise announcement.

Apple Watch SE 3 suddenly unavailable

Nearly all configurations of the Apple Watch SE 3 are showing as “unavailable” on Apple’s online store in the US and other countries checked by MacRumors. The reason for the sudden change is not known.

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The timing is notable because Apple is holding an event on September 9 to announce new iPhones and Apple Watches. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Pacific Time or 10:30 p.m. IST in India.

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Is Apple Watch SE 4 coming?

The SE 3’s disappearance raises the possibility that Apple could surprise users with an SE 4 at the event. However, such a launch would go against the company’s established pattern. None of the generations was launched in consecutive years.

MacRumors notes that an Apple Watch SE 4 was not expected at the event. Whether the current unavailability is simply temporary or points to an unexpected announcement should become clear when Apple takes the stage tonight.