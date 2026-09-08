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iPhone 18 Pro colours allegedly surfaced hours before Apple event on September 9

iPhone 18 Pro colours allegedly surfaced hours before Apple event on September 9

A fresh video has offered a closer look at the upcoming Pro models, with two striking finishes appearing ahead of Apple’s highly anticipated September 9 launch event.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 11:50 AM IST
iPhone 18 Pro colours allegedly surfaced hours before Apple event on September 9iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max dummy units reportedly reveal new blue and burgundy colors. (Representative image)

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup has reportedly surfaced online just hours before the company’s September 9 event, offering a possible glimpse at two colours expected for the new Pro models. A short video circulating online appears to show retail-style demo units of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in finishes that have already featured in earlier reports.

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The footage shows a dark red or burgundy shade on the Pro Max and a lighter blue variant on the Pro. While neither colour has been confirmed by Apple, the leak adds to speculation about the finishes the company could introduce with its next-generation Pro lineup.

iPhone 18 Pro colours leak

The roughly 14-second video was posted on the South Korean blogging platform Naver by tipster yeux1122. It appears to show an iPhone 18 Pro Max in a dark red or burgundy finish alongside an iPhone 18 Pro in light blue. Both phones are shown on retail-style stands, indicating that they could be display units prepared for stores.

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The footage also shows an iPhone 17 Pro Max in dark blue being held next to the purported iPhone 18 Pro Max. The comparison highlights the difference between the existing dark blue finish and the alleged new shade, which could correspond to the previously rumoured Dark Cherry colour. The light blue iPhone 18 Pro also appears lighter than the blue finish available on the current generation.

More colours tipped

The leaked finishes broadly align with earlier reports. Dark Cherry and Sky Blue have surfaced in multiple reports, while purported iPhone 18 Pro SIM trays previously pointed to Silver, Dark Cherry and Sky Blue. However, reports differ on the third option, with some suggesting Black could replace Silver.

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 11:50 AM IST
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