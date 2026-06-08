Apple’s foldable iPhone design revealed in White colourway ahead of debut

Apple has reportedly finalised the design for its first-ever foldable device, which is expected to be an iPhone. Several reports about the foldable iPhone have been circulating online, giving us an early preview of what to expect and what upgrades we can expect compared to other foldables in the market. Reportedly, the dummy unit of the iPhone Fold was shared online, revealing the design of the foldable.

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iPhone Fold design

Tipster named Sonny Dickson shared images of the iPhone Fold dummy units, which are said to be a finalised design of the Apple foldable. The dummy units are intended for accessory manufacturers, providing them with physical accuracy. Coming to the design, the image revealed the rare panel design, cover display and the internal display.

The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a book-style foldable design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is reported to have a 4:3 aspect ratio, making it wider than usual. Apple is rumoured to include a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch inner OLED display.

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It is further said that the foldable could feature an ultra-thin 4.5mm titanium frame. The volume buttons could be moved to the top edge of the device, and it may not include the Action Button.

The foldable is also rumoured to use Touch ID instead of Face ID. On the rare panel, the iPhone Fold was shown with a horizontal dual-camera setup, housed in a camera bump similar to the iPhone Air design.

The dummy units further revealed that the cover display may have to edge-to-edge display with slightly curved edges. The rear microphone may feature a new design with seven drilled holes, and the front-facing camera on the inner display is located in the top-left corner.

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Furthermore, it is suggested that the iPhone Fold could launch in a single White colour variant. The device is expected to be announced in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models.