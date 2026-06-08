Apple WWDC 2026: How to watch live, expected announcements, and more

Apple will be hosting its annual developers event, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), today, June 8, 2026. During the event, the Cupertino-based tech giant will make significant announcements around software across its product portfolio, including iPhone, iPad, Macs, Vision Pro, and other products.

As the event is just a few hours away, developers and Apple users are curious about what the company has planned, and what announcements we can expect around software upgrades, Apple Intelligence, and others. Therefore, if you want to catch the event live, here’s when and where you can watch WWDC 2026 online.

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WWDC 2026: How to watch live?

The WWDC 2026 is taking place at Apple Park, Cupertino, and it will start from June 8 and last till June 12. However, the majority of announcements will be made on the first day, during CEO Tim Cook's keynote.

The keynote will be livestreamed online on June 8 at 10.30 pm IST on apple.com, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. In addition to live stream, playback will also be available for viewers around the world to catch up on the latest announcements.

Must read: Apple teases WWDC 2026 event with 'All Systems Glow' tagline; Hints at major Siri upgrades

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WWDC 2026: What to expect

This year, we can expect Apple to bring greater focus to Artificial Intelligence (AI)-related announcements for iOS 27. From revamped Siri, Google AI partnership, to new AI tools and features across the board. Apple is also expected to roll out a dedicated Siri app with a chatbot-like interface, and the app will likely be backed by Google’s Gemini AI model.

Apple may also introduce a new "Search or Ask" screen that could appear when users swipe down from the top centre of the display. It may serve as a hub for Siri interactions, app suggestions, frequently used apps, recent searches, and contextual information like weather updates.

Apart from iOS 27, the tech giant may also announce iPadOS 27, tvOS 27, watchOS 27 and visionOS 27.