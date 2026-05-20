iPhone 18 Pro Max launch soon: Check India price and key specs upgrades

Apple is expected to debut its flagship smartphone lineup, the iPhone 18 Pro series, later this year. As we wait for an official reveal, several details about its upgrades and features have started to spread online, giving us an early glimpse of what to expect. If you are someone who is planning to upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, then this might be the right year.

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Apple is reportedly bringing several upgrades to the high-end iPhone 18 Pro Max model, and here’s what we know about the smartphone ahead of its launch.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max launch date

Looking back at Apple’s iPhone launch timeline, we expect that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could launch in September 2026, followed by the iPhone 18 Pro model. This year, Apple may not release the standard iPhone 18, but we can expect its first-ever foldable iPhone.

Media reports suggest that the launch timeline could be between September 9 and September 14, 2026, with sales expected to start 10 days after the launch event.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India

Reports suggest that Apple may announce a competitive price for the iPhone 18 Pro Max despite the growing RAM prices. According to analyst Jeff Pu, the prices of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may not be hiked this year. Therefore, we can expect the Pro Max model to be priced around Rs 1,54,900 to Rs 1,59,900 in India.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Specifications and features to expect

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely feature a 6.9-inch LTPO+ 120Hz ProMotion display. It may come with a smaller Dynamic Island, which is expected to be around 35 per cent smaller than the previous generation. In terms of design, the smartphone may have a thicker and bulkier build than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but we can expect new colour variants.

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For performance, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely be powered by the A20 Pro chip fabricated with a 2nm process, and it could also support TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module technology. Similar to last year, the smartphone may offer a 48MP triple camera setup, but the main camera is expected to be equipped with variable aperture technology. Lastly, it is anticipated that to pack a bigger battery.