Apple’s long-rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air could arrive soon: Report

Apple’s forthcoming 15-inch MacBook Air is set to feature a powerful processor “on par” with the company’s current M2 chip, according to a report from Bloomberg. The tech giant has already begun testing the laptop to ensure its compatibility with third-party App Store apps, a standard practice in the lead-up to the release of a new device.

The logs shared with the outlet indicated that the laptop's configuration included an eight-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM. Based on these specifications, it appears that the 15-inch MacBook Air, referred to as "Mac 15,3" in the logs, will be equipped with an M2 chipset instead of Apple's next-generation chip, contrary to previous reports.

However, bigger changes to the Mac are expected to come later with the release of an M3 chip, as noted by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Interestingly, the logs also revealed that the 15-inch MacBook Air will feature a display resolution that is “equal” to that of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, indicating that the new MacBook Air will have a less dense display.

It is worth noting that Apple typically conducts extensive testing before releasing any new device, and this process involves evaluating the hardware and software compatibility with a range of apps. With the latest MacBook Air, Apple seems to be doubling down on delivering a powerful yet affordable device to the market, one that is suitable for a range of everyday tasks.

Additionally, the new MacBook Air is expected to run on macOS 14, which is anticipated to be announced at WWDC 2023. This latest version of the operating system is likely to come with a range of new features and improvements, further enhancing the user experience on Apple’s devices.

