Apple’s MacBook Ultra could debut with OLED screen and two new sizes

Apple's anticipated MacBook Ultra model is said to debut as a high-end laptop, possibly positioned over the Pro model. With the new series, the company is expected to bring several new upgrades in terms of display, design, specs, and others.

While many reports suggest that it's an entirely new model, it is also highlighted that it could be a new-generation version of the MacBook Pro model. While we may have to wait until the launch to confirm what to expect, but here’s what the recent reports are saying about the MacBook Ultra.

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Apple’s MacBook Ultra: What to expect

According to an Omdia report, the Apple MacBook Ultra will likely feature an OLED display, and it will be supplied by Samsung Display. The report highlighted that Apple may use a hybrid OLED display that combines an Oxide TFT (Thin-Film Transistor) technology and an RGB tandem OLED technology.

This combination is said to offer a more power-efficient experience than a conventional OLED panel. Therefore, users may get longer battery life, improved heat management, and improved performance efficiency. In addition, it will take less internal space for display-related components. Therefore, Apple could chase a slimmer and lightweight design, or it could make space for larger batteries or other crucial components.

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Apple may offer two display sizes for MacBook Ultra: a 14.3-inch and a 16.3-inch model. For comparison, the current MacBook Pro is available in 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch sizes. It is expected to launch in Q3 of 2026, which suggests a September launch, similar to the iPhone 18 Pro’s timeline.

If the reports are true, then MacBook Ultra will become Apple’s first laptop to feature an OLED display. Alongside a new display tech, the device may also offer a touchscreen screen with a Dynamic Island placed at the centre.