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iPhone Duo pre-orders: Delivery dates shift to January 2027 within minutes

iPhone Duo pre-orders: Delivery dates shift to January 2027 within minutes

Users sharing screenshots on X and Threads showed that delivery dates quickly slipped from October to December, and soon pushed all the way out to January

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Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 10:01 PM IST
iPhone Duo pre-orders: Delivery dates shift to January 2027 within minutesEarly market estimates had predicted that the high-priced foldable might not sell as well as the standard iPhone 18 Pro models

Apple’s first foldable, the iPhone Duo, has witnessed a surge in pre-orders, with delivery timelines shifting from October to December and January within minutes of bookings opening. Buyers across India are reporting unavailable in-store pickups at major Apple outlets, including Mumbai’s Apple BKC, Bengaluru’s Apple Hebbal and Delhi’s Apple Saket, with home delivery estimates extending to January 23.

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Around the world, early buyers are now seeing express delivery times stretching towards the end of January. Users sharing screenshots on X and Threads showed that delivery dates quickly slipped from October to December, and soon pushed all the way out to January.

READ THIS: Seven years on, foldable phones still have an app problem. Can Apple’s entry change that?

This massive rush seems to have proved many sceptics wrong. Early market estimates had predicted that the high-priced foldable might not sell as well as the standard iPhone 18 Pro models.

However, the frantic early buying suggests the iPhone Duo may be off to an even stronger start than expected.

We checked Apple. in for in-store device pickups, and the phone was completely unavailable across all major Apple Store locations in India, including Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Saket in New Delhi, with only express home delivery showing as late as January 23.

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Industry experts point out that the challenge right now is entirely on the supply side rather than demand. Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, spoke with Business Today, noting:  "We don't have major concerns about demand at this point. Consumer interest appears strong, particularly among iPhone Pro users, so supply and the pace of the production ramp remain the bigger issues."

Because this is Apple’s first foldable, production has proven complicated.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 18 production may begin in November, hinting at expected 2027 launch

As Pathak explains, "Production has been more complicated and challenging than for a conventional iPhone, which is understandable for Apple’s first foldable. The hinge, foldable display and final assembly all involve new processes, so Apple’s EMS and key component suppliers are still gradually stabilising production as they ramp up."

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While October 23 marks the early stage of the commercial ramp, availability is expected to remain tight as output steadily increases through the final months of the year. ‎

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma

I cover everything related to technology and automobiles. My goal is simple: take the complicated, jargon-heavy world of tech and cars and break it down into plain English. I don’t see the point in using big words for the sake of it. If I can’t explain a new smartphone processor or a hybrid engine in a way that’s easy to understand and genuinely interesting to read, then I’m not doing my job properly.

My writing tends to be a little unconventional, often throwing in a quick one-liner to keep things moving. I’m genuinely obsessed with how things work, whether it’s the physics behind a new racing game or the mechanics of an electric vehicle. For me, the best part of this job is finding a straightforward way to tell a complex story. If it involves a screen, a controller or four wheels, I make sure I know everything there is to know about it.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 10:01 PM IST
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