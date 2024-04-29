Apple's next iPhone to get new AI features; here's what we know so far

Apple is intensifying its plan to launch the next iPhone 16 line-up with AI capabilities. The iPhone-maker is back in conversation with OpenAI, strategising its Artificial Intelligence (AI) game plan. The tech giant plans to unveil its new AI features in June, despite being late to the AI party that has been ongoing for nearly two years since the introduction of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022.

AI features to expect from new iPhone

Apple's strategy involves demonstrating features deeply integrated into the iPhone operating system, prioritising privacy and security over its competitors, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The company intends to incorporate AI into several applications and features, such as automatic text generation, article summarization in Safari, and notification recaps.



Apple's AI model, internally named Ajax, will power these new features. However, there are no plans to release an in-house ChatGPT-style chatbot. Instead, Apple is in talks with potential partners, including Google and OpenAI.

Apple may partner with Google or OpenAI

The dialogue initially focused on Google's Gemini, but discussions with OpenAI have also intensified recently. There is uncertainty about whether iPhone users will adopt these new features, as there is concern within Apple that most users may not utilise the enhancements. History shows that many new features introduced by Apple often fail to gain traction among customers. Despite the current AI boom, Apple fears that these new capabilities may face a similar fate.