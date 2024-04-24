Apple reportedly cuts Vision Pro shipment forecast due to decreased demand

Apple is reportedly reducing the shipment forecast for its Vision Pro headset for the remainder of the year due to decreased demand. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company reduced orders for the Vision Pro even before its international launch.

According to the sources of the analyst, Apple now anticipates selling only about 4,00,000 to 4,50,000 units in 2024, a significant drop from the expected 7,00,000 to 8,00,000.

Related Articles

Apple cuts 2024 & 2025 Vision Pro shipment forecasts, unfavorable to MR headset, Pancake, and Micro OLED trends / Apple下修2024 & 2025年Vision Pro出貨預測，不利MR頭戴裝置、Pancake與Micro OLED產業之趨勢https://t.co/WxOjqRoh6P — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 23, 2024

The $3,500 Vision Pro's demand has fallen short of the company's expectations. In response to this unexpected decline, Apple is reevaluating its headset roadmap, potentially delaying the launch of a more affordable mixed-reality headset beyond 2025.

Despite impressing early adopters with its technical capabilities, the Vision Pro has failed to retain all its customers beyond the return period. As a market trendsetter, the Vision Pro's performance could have industry-wide implications. Kuo suggests that the demand for specific VR and AR components, such as Micro OLED displays, may not achieve the adoption rate required for mass production in other devices.