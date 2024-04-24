scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Apple reportedly cuts Vision Pro shipment forecast due to decreased demand

Feedback

Apple reportedly cuts Vision Pro shipment forecast due to decreased demand

Apple has reportedly slashed its Vision Pro headset shipment forecast for the remaining year due to dwindling demand. The company now expects to sell only around 400,000 to 450,000 units in 2024, a significant drop from the earlier market consensus.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Apple Vision Pro Apple Vision Pro

Apple is reportedly reducing the shipment forecast for its Vision Pro headset for the remainder of the year due to decreased demand. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company reduced orders for the Vision Pro even before its international launch.

According to the sources of the analyst, Apple now anticipates selling only about 4,00,000 to 4,50,000 units in 2024, a significant drop from the expected 7,00,000 to 8,00,000.

Related Articles

The $3,500 Vision Pro's demand has fallen short of the company's expectations. In response to this unexpected decline, Apple is reevaluating its headset roadmap, potentially delaying the launch of a more affordable mixed-reality headset beyond 2025.

Despite impressing early adopters with its technical capabilities, the Vision Pro has failed to retain all its customers beyond the return period. As a market trendsetter, the Vision Pro's performance could have industry-wide implications. Kuo suggests that the demand for specific VR and AR components, such as Micro OLED displays, may not achieve the adoption rate required for mass production in other devices.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 24, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement