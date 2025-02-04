Apple's next wireless earphones could come with heart rate monitoring, launch on 11 Feb: Report

Despite upgrading the AirPods in September, it seems like Apple is already gearing up for its next edition of wireless earphones. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could announce the Powerbeats Pro 2 as early as February 11. The earphones have been teased for a while now, and the launch seems imminent.

Gurman reported that the next-gen Powerbeats Pro 2 could also feature heart rate monitoring, a feature that was rumoured to come on Apple's AirPods Pro, but didn't materialise. The fitness-focused earbuds are expected to have a price tag of $250 in the US.

According to the report, the Powerbeats Pro 2 will get the H2 chip from the AirPods Pro 2, which would bring substantial improvements to active noise cancellation and overall audio performance. The first-gen Powerbeats Pro came with an H1 chip in 2019, so it would make sense for Beats and Apple to provide users with this upgrade.

Focus on the Fit

Beats has always portrayed itself differently from Apple's AirPods lineup. While the aesthetical differences are always important, it's also done so that the two earphone lineups don't cannibalise each other's sales. For the Powerbeats Pro 2, leaked designs show a streamlined profile and slimmer ear hooks.

Apple PowerBeats Pro 2 pic.twitter.com/J9F7KTtPLM — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) January 27, 2025

The leaked design aligns with a tease we've previously seen from Apple, when they showcased baseball player Shohei Ohtani wearing them.

Beats earphones have also historically been well-integrated with Android, and that's expected to remain the same this year, with improved compatibility as well as support for Find My Device functionality. The earphones are also expected to offer enhanced battery performance.