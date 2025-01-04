Beats Studio Pro x Kim Review: Fashionable design, functional sound

Celebrity collaborations in tech often feel like style over substance—a splashy name slapped on an average product. That’s what I expected from the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Edition. But after spending time with these headphones, I’ll admit, the earthy colour palette is a standout feature that actually makes a case for this iteration of the Studio Pro.

Kim’s signature tones—Moon (light), Dune (medium), and Earth (deep)—are subtle, neutral, and refreshingly different from Beats’ usual bold hues. They aren’t revolutionary, but they work. If your aesthetic leans toward muted tones, these headphones will blend in rather than scream for attention.

Strip away the Kim Kardashian branding, and these are still the Beats Studio Pro—Beats’ flagship over-ear headphones. That means you get a lightweight build, decent comfort, and Apple-friendly features. They’re not the plushest over-ear headphones out there, but they strike a good balance between portability and functionality.

However, their “one-size-fits-most” design could feel snug if you have larger ears or wear glasses. The faux-leather ear cups grip firmly, and the headband has enough tension to stay secure during long listening sessions. Some breaking in helps ease the fit, so don’t write them off after day one.

The Beats Studio Pro x Kim gets comfortable but not overly soft cushioning

Balanced sound (for Beats)

Let’s address the elephant in the room: Beats’ reputation for being overly bass-heavy. While these headphones still lean into their bass roots, it’s a much more controlled sound. The mids—historically a weak spot for Beats—are better than ever, and the highs are crisp but not overly sharp.

For everyday listeners, this tuning works. For audiophiles? Probably not, though the USB-C DAC for lossless audio is a nice touch. Three sound profiles—Signature, Entertainment, and Conversation—offer slight customisations, but you’ll still get the best results by tweaking the EQ in your music app.

Noise cancelling that holds up

Active noise cancelling (ANC) here is no slouch. It handles the usual suspects—traffic, chatter, barking dogs—with ease. For moments when you need to hear your surroundings, the Transparency mode works well, letting in just enough sound without feeling intrusive.

This ANC setup won’t dethrone Sony’s XM5 or Bose’s 700, but it’s very capable for the price.

Beats Studio Pro x Kim carry bag

Battery life

The Beats Studio Pro x Kim claim up to 24 hours with ANC and 40 hours without. In real-world use, I got close to those numbers, with a single charge easily covering a few days of moderate listening. The 10-minute quick charge for four hours of playback is a lifesaver if you’re in a hurry.

Build and controls

The plastic-heavy build is nothing special, but it’s durable enough for everyday use. Physical buttons handle playback, volume, and mode switching. While they lack the touch-control finesse of some competitors, they’re reliable and precise—a big plus if you’ve ever struggled with finicky touch gestures.

Apple users will appreciate the seamless pairing and multi-device switching. These headphones integrate smoothly into the ecosystem, right down to the “Find My” tracking feature.

Are they worth it?

The Beats Studio Pro x Kim isn’t just a fashion piece. Beneath the Kardashian-approved colours, you’re getting solid headphones with balanced sound, effective noise cancelling, and excellent battery life.

That said, the tight fit might not work for everyone, and they won’t satisfy hardcore audiophiles. But if you’re after something stylish that performs well across the board, these are worth considering—especially if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem.

Verdict: A good product made better with a standout colour scheme. Not revolutionary, but definitely worth a look.