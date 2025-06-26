Asus Chromebook CX14 launched in India with lightweight design, ChromeOS for Rs 18,990

Asus has introduced its latest Chromebook CX14 in India, expanding its portfolio of ChromeOS-powered laptops. Targeted at younger students and educators, the new Chromebook offers a blend of portability, durability, and simplicity at a competitive starting price of ₹18,990.

Weighing just 1.39 kg, the Chromebook CX14 features a minimalist design with a wear-resistant paint coating and is certified to meet US military-grade durability standards. It incorporates environmentally conscious materials, with 30% recycled plastic in its build, and is reinforced with diamond and stone powder for enhanced abrasion resistance.

The laptop runs on ChromeOS and is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. It comes with a 14-inch Full HD display, available in both TN and VIPS panels, with up to 300 nits brightness.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port with Power Delivery and DisplayPort support, HDMI 1.4, USB Type-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device also features a Full HD camera with a physical shutter and dual microphones for video conferencing, along with dual stereo speakers.

Designed for ease of use, the CX14 includes a 180-degree hinge, integrated Google Workspace support, automatic updates, and offline access with file backups. Security features include built-in antivirus protection and the Titan C security chip.

The Chromebook CX14 is available in two configurations: CX1405CKA-NK0154 priced at ₹18,990 and CX1405CKA-NK0155 priced at ₹20,990.

It is available on Flipkart and Asus’s official online store. A third variant, CX1405CKA-S60394, will be available on Amazon at a later date.

Arnold Su, Vice President – Consumer and Gaming PC, Asus India, said, "With the all-new Chromebook, our aim is to bring a device that is ‘Simpler Than Ever’ offering simplicity and versatility together in a single device—designed for long-lasting value and everyday durability."