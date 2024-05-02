ASUS launches 2024 ROG Strix G16, TUF Gaming A15 laptops; check price, other details

ASUS India has just announced major updates to its ROG Strix and TUF gaming laptop series, enhancing the specs and features to cater to gamers of all levels. The announcement includes the launch of the updated ROG Strix G16 and the ASUS TUF Gaming A15, both designed to offer superior gaming experiences through technological innovation and cutting-edge hardware.

ASUS ROG Strix G16

The ROG Strix G16 now features the 14th Gen Intel i9 processor and is equipped with NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics. The Strix G16 comes with the Nebula Display. The machine is priced at Rs 1,99,990. It is positioned for those seeking premium gaming setups.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15

On the other hand, the TUF Gaming A15 has been refreshed with up to an AMD Ryzen R9 8495H processor paired with the same NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics. The laptop features a G-Sync enabled 144Hz FHD display. The machine gets a dual-fan cooling system for thermal management. The laptop starts at a starting price of Rs 1,24,990.

Availability

Both models are available through ASUS's e-shop, as well as major online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. They can also be found in ASUS exclusive and ROG stores, plus multi-brand retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, stated, "We are excited to introduce the refreshed 2024 Gaming line-up in India that is designed to elevate the gaming experience. Our gaming ecosystem is designed to meet the fast-paced needs of professional gamers, and the new ROG lineup is the latest example of this commitment."