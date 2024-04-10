Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 2024 Review: The versatile gamer’s dream team

The first time I laid my hands on the ROG Zephyrus G16, it seemed like I was sent the wrong model. To my surprise that wasn’t the case. It is not only a design overhaul but the overall experience has also changed compared to the 2023 model. But are these changes really for the better or worse? Let’s find out in this review.

Design and Build: Slimming Down

Jumping straight into what's different, the G16 feels like it's on a diet compared to its predecessors. It's slim, light, and surprisingly easy to tote around. The absence of the traditional dot matrix was a shock at first, but the customisable lighting was a nice touch. It's still uniquely Zephyrus but in a more refined package. Plus, the milled aluminum chassis gives it a premium appeal. The Zephyrus continues to stand out in terms of design but it can easily pass as a professional laptop, when the slash light matrix and the keyboard RGB backlight are turned off. At the same time, it looks right at home at a gamers desk when required. You can modify the lights using Asus’ Armoury Crate. Overall, I don’t mind the design change but I also miss the bold perforated slab-like stand-out design from last year.

The new 'Slash' design looks quirky yet minimalistic

Under the Hood: Power on Leash

Let's talk power. The G16 I tried out packs a punch all thanks to the Nvidia's RTX 4090 and Intel’s Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, which sounds like a dream team. But, and there's always a but, the RTX 4090 is reined in a bit with a 115W TGP cap. It's a beast, no doubt, but if you're pushing for the upper echelons of gaming performance, you might notice the leash. That said, for most of my gaming and multitasking, this laptop didn't just keep up; it soared. I tried titles like GTA V and Witcher 3 which were delivering around 100 FPS with the highest settings at 1080p resolution. Another title Metro Exodus managed to deliver north of 140 FPS at 1080p resolution with ray tracing turned on. Rest assured any game you throw at it, it will conquer but be prepared for soaring temperatures as well. The top portion between the keypad and the display gets hot during prolonged gaming sessions, that could be one of the sacrifices Asus had to make to offer a much slimmer chassis.

Display: Love at First Sight

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 Display

The OLED display on this thing is just... *chef’s kiss*. The colors pop, the motion's smooth as silk with the 240Hz refresh rate, and games look stunning. It's the kind of screen that makes you want to keep finding new wallpapers just to gawk at it. OLED is a controversial choice for gaming laptops considering serious burn-in concerns. OLED panels often face burn-in issues when the screen displays a single bright object for a prolonged period. Games often come with HUDs that are constantly positioned on the screen which increases risks of burn-in. However, in my use I didn’t witness any burn-in issues.

Battery Life: The Usual Trade-Off



Battery life is what you'd expect from a gaming laptop – okay, but not great. It's the trade-off for having such a powerhouse. You'll want to keep your charger handy, especially for long gaming sessions. The laptop does comes with a sizeable battery but the high refresh rate does take a toll as soon as you switch to battery power. With normal usage like streaming videos, moderate work, the machine can last up to 3-4 hours. However, if you decide to game on battery, it may last you 1-1.5 hours in Standard mode.

The Little Things: Pros and Cons

Pros: It's slim and doesn't scream "gamer" the moment you take it out, which I appreciate. The sound quality is surprisingly good for a laptop, adding a lot to the immersion in games and movies.

Cons: It gets pretty warm, and not in a cozy, winter morning kind of way. More like a "maybe I shouldn't play this next to a stack of papers" warm. And the battery life means this beast stays tethered more often than not during heavy use.

Final Thoughts: A Laptop That Gets It



The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 2024 feels like it's made for gamers who don't want to compromise on style or portability. It's powerful, looks fantastic, and fits into more settings than just a gaming den. The price tag is hefty, but for what you're getting, it feels justified. Just remember to take breaks during those marathon sessions; both you and the G16 will need it.