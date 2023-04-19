Asus launches ExpertBook B1402, 1502 in India: Check specs, availability and more

Asus has launched two laptops in India: Asus ExperBook B1402 and B1502. The two laptops are “slim, light and highly versatile”. They are designed especially for business purposes. The company claims that the two laptops are certified with the military-grade standard.

Notably, Asus has already introduced several laptop series including ROG Strix Scar, VivoBook, ZenBook and ROG Zephyrus in India.

Asus ExpertBook series availability, price

Asus has not yet announced the pricing of the two laptops. However, it has been revealed that the laptops will be available for purchase across all leading commercial PC channel partners. Sale dates are yet to be announced.

Asus ExpertBook series specifications, features

The two Asus ExpertBook B1 (1402 and 1502) are launched in three processor options: Core i3-1215U, Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U SKUs.

As for the display, they are available in one LED-backlit 1366 x 768 pixels HD resolution variant, one LED-backlit full HD resolution variant, and a full HD TN panel variant. These laptops are available in the 14-inch size on the ASUS ExpertBook B1402, and 15.6-inch on the B1502.

In terms of memory, the laptops will offer up to 16GB DDR4 memory and 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage on all variants. Notably, RAM can be upgraded up to 32GB.

The two laptops also offer a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, a multi-touch trackpad featuring a virtual numeric pad with ASUS’ NumberPad 2.0.

For connectivity, both the newly launched Asus laptops come with two USB-A ports, with one USB 2.0 and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 and two USB-C ports USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. They also feature one HDMI 1.4 port, one RJ45 Ethernet port with LED indicators for connectivity, and a 3.5mm audio combo port.

As for battery, the laptops house 42Wh batteries that support 65W USB-C power adapters. They can last for up to 7 hours of usage time.

