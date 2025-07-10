Asus slashes prices ahead of Prime Day in India with up to 58% discounts on laptops

Asus has announced substantial discounts across its laptop lineup during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale, starting July 12 and running through July 16. The brand is offering up to 58% off on a wide selection of models catering to gamers, creators, students and hybrid professionals.
Zenbook & Vivobook Lineup
One of the biggest highlights is the launch of the new Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406KA), powered by AMD Ryzen AI 5, offered at a special price of ₹86,990 (effective with bank offers). Other premium and mainstream models include:
Gaming Laptops
Gamers can score high-performance models with deep discounts across TUF Gaming, ROG Strix, and Asus Gaming series:
Creator & Performance Machines
For creators and multitaskers, Asus is offering:
Budget-Friendly Picks
Students and budget-conscious buyers can explore models like:
Prime Day Extras
Asus is also offering:
In addition to these discounted prices, Asus is also providing no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months and exchange bonuses of up to ₹5,000, making it an ideal time for customers to upgrade.
