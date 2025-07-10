Asus slashes prices ahead of Prime Day in India with up to 58% discounts on laptops

Asus has announced substantial discounts across its laptop lineup during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale, starting July 12 and running through July 16. The brand is offering up to 58% off on a wide selection of models catering to gamers, creators, students and hybrid professionals.

Zenbook & Vivobook Lineup

One of the biggest highlights is the launch of the new Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406KA), powered by AMD Ryzen AI 5, offered at a special price of ₹86,990 (effective with bank offers). Other premium and mainstream models include:

Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405CA) with Core Ultra 7, OLED display, available at 1,13,990 (28% off).

Vivobook S16 (Core i7 13th Gen) at ₹65,990 (53% off)

Vivobook Go 14 (Ryzen 3) at ₹28,990 (34% off)

Vivobook 15 (Core i5 13th Gen) at ₹47,990 (32–48% off)

Gaming Laptops

Gamers can score high-performance models with deep discounts across TUF Gaming, ROG Strix, and Asus Gaming series:

TUF Gaming A15 (RTX 3050) at ₹63,990 (38% off)

TUF Gaming F16 (RTX 4050) at ₹84,990 (28% off)

ROG Strix G16 (RTX 5050) at ₹1,39,990 (24% off)

Asus Gaming V16 (RTX 4050) starting at ₹77,990 (up to 38% off)

The ROG Strix G16 (2025) with RTX 5070 is also available at ₹2,29,990 (20% off)

Creator & Performance Machines

For creators and multitaskers, Asus is offering:

Vivobook 16X (RTX 3050) at ₹73,990 (39% off)

Vivobook S16 (Core Ultra 7) at ₹85,990 (34% off)

Vivobook 16 (Ultra 5) at ₹65,990 (41% off)

Budget-Friendly Picks

Students and budget-conscious buyers can explore models like:

Vivobook 15 (Core i3 13th Gen) at ₹32,990 (58% off)

Vivobook 15 (Ryzen 7 5825U) at ₹43,990 (up to 32% off)

Prime Day Extras

Asus is also offering:

Instant bank discounts up to 10% on select cards

No-cost EMI for up to 12 months

Exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000 on eligible devices

In addition to these discounted prices, Asus is also providing no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months and exchange bonuses of up to ₹5,000, making it an ideal time for customers to upgrade.