ASUS unveils ProArt PZ13 and Vivobook S15 OLED with Snapdragon power; see specs and price

New Delhi, September 6, 2024 - ASUS has expanded its laptop lineup with two new models, the ProArt PZ13 and Vivobook S15 OLED, both powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus processors. These laptops aim to deliver exceptional performance and features tailored for creative professionals and discerning users.

ProArt PZ13

The ProArt PZ13 is an ultra-thin and lightweight laptop designed for creatives on the go. It boasts a detachable keyboard for versatile use and weighs just 0.85 kg, making it one of the lightest laptops on the market.

Key Features of the ProArt PZ13:

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor: Delivers high performance with AI capabilities and up to 45 TOPS NPU performance.

Microsoft Copilot+ Integration: Unlocks AI-powered features like Windows Studio Effects and Live Captions.

ASUS Lumina OLED Display: Stunning 13.3-inch 3K OLED touchscreen display with Dolby Vision, Pantone Validated color accuracy, and a 0.2ms response time.

ASUS Pen 2.0 Support: Enables precise and intuitive creative input.

Durable Design: IP52-rated for dust and water resistance, with military-grade durability.

Long Battery Life: Robust 70Wh battery for extended use.

“At ASUS, our relentless drive is to advance technology and elevate the users’ digital experience," said Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India. "Our latest offerings –the ProArt PZ13 and Vivobook S 15 OLED embody this very vision. The power-packed ProArt PZ13 is a creator focused device, that boasts an exceptional ASUS Lumina OLED display and state-of-the-art AI features like Copilot+ to boost productivity and creativity, all housed in a robust, durable design."

Vivobook S15 OLED

The Vivobook S15 OLED caters to users seeking a stylish and powerful laptop for both work and entertainment. It features a premium all-metal design and a vibrant 15.6-inch 3K OLED display.

Key Features of the Vivobook S15 OLED:

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus Processors: Provide high performance and AI capabilities.

ASUS Lumina OLED Display: Impressive 15.6-inch 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification.

Military-Grade Durability: Passes 26 rigorous MIL-STD 810H tests for exceptional durability.

Long Battery Life: 70Wh battery offers over 18 hours of use.

Comprehensive Connectivity: Includes USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, a MicroSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

Enhanced Audio: Features a Harman Kardon-certified sound system with Dolby Atmos and Smart Amplifier technology.

"Meanwhile, the Vivobook S 15 OLED, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and a premium display panel, seamlessly blends high performance with portability, perfect for both professional and personal settings," added Su. "These innovations underscore our commitment to not just meeting but simultaneously surpassing our customers’ expectations."

Pricing and Availability

ProArt PZ13 (HT5306): Starts at Rs 1,39,990, available online and through ASUS authorised retailers.

Vivobook S15 OLED (S5507): Starts at Rs 1,04,990, available online and through ASUS authorised retailers.